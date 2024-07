'Desh Se Bada Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai'

Pic: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Mustafa Bohara, 252 Army Aviation Squadron, posthumously. It was recieved by Major Mustafa's mother Fatema Bohara and father Zakiuddin Bohara.

'He fulfilled his farz to his country,' a grieving mother says ofwho was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the nation's third-highest medal for gallantry in peacetime. Read the story by Archana Masih/Rediff.com here.