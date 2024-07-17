RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Desh Se Bada Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai'
July 17, 2024  15:41
image
'He fulfilled his farz to his country,' a grieving mother says of Major Mustafa Bohara who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the nation's third-highest medal for gallantry in peacetime. Read the story by Archana Masih/Rediff.com here. 


Pic: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Mustafa Bohara, 252 Army Aviation Squadron, posthumously. It was recieved by Major Mustafa's mother Fatema Bohara and father Zakiuddin Bohara.
