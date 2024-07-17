'Desh Se Bada Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai'July 17, 2024 15:41
'He fulfilled his farz to his country,' a grieving mother says of Major Mustafa Bohara who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the nation's third-highest medal for gallantry in peacetime. Read the story by Archana Masih/Rediff.com here.
Pic: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Mustafa Bohara, 252 Army Aviation Squadron, posthumously. It was recieved by Major Mustafa's mother Fatema Bohara and father Zakiuddin Bohara.
TOP STORIES
No need for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari attributed the party's poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal to lack of support from the minority community, asserting that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was unnecessary and...