Delhi trust firm on Kedarnath temple replica
July 17, 2024  18:58
A view of the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand/Rameshwar Gaur/ANI Photo.
Shri Kedarnath Dham Delhi Trust founder Surendra Rautela on Wednesday asserted he will not back out from building the replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi and is ready to fight a legal battle if needed. 

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the apex body that oversees the shrines and temples in Uttarakhand, has threatened to take legal action against the Delhi Trust for planning to replicate the original Kedarnath temple in Delhi's Burari. 

The prospect of replicating the holy shrine, which is among the four sacred shrines comprising the Char Dham namely Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, has also received objection from the Uttarakhand priests. 

Rautela said that he has decided to remove the word 'Dham' from his Trust's name to avoid confusion but will not back out from building the temple for the devotees. 

"We are not the first ones to build the temple modelled after Kedarnath. It is also there in Indore and Mumbai. If they (BKTC) wants to take legal action they should do it against all," Rautela said. 

"We have not done anything wrong, we are doing good work for the Hindus and the Sanatan Dharma. We will continue to build the temple irrespective of the legal challenge," he added. -- PTI
