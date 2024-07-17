Chennai schools receive bomb threat e-mail

Chennai schools receive bomb threat e-mailJuly 17, 2024 21:38
A few private schools in the city received a bomb threat via email early on Wednesday, the police said and appealed to the public not to panic.
A holiday was declared for two-three schools following an email that was received at around 1.55 am by the schools which come under the Foreshore Estate and Mylapore Police Station limits.
A case has been registered and a probe was on, a police official said.
"Based on the email received we are conducting an inquiry. Efforts are on to identify the sender responsible for issuing the email. A case has been registered," an official said.
In February, a few private schools received similar bomb threat e-mails triggering anxious parents to rush to the schools to pick up their children. -- PTI
