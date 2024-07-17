Bengaluru mall denies entry to dhoti-clad farmer





The incident reportedly occurred at GT World Mall on Tuesday evening.





"A farmer had arrived here, wearing a 'dhoti', but the security guard didn't let him inside. So, we are protesting here," a protester said.





Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Congress-led Karnataka government.





Sharing the purported video of the incident on 'X', BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the farmers are being "abused and insulted" in Karnataka.





Further targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over 'Nyay' campaign and asked if this was the nyay (justice) for farmers. -- ANI

A group of farmers, along with a pro-Kannada organisation, protested in front of a mall in Bengaluru on Wednesday after an elderly man was allegedly denied entry to the mall because he was wearing a 'dhoti.'