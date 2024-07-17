RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengaluru mall denies entry to dhoti-clad farmer
July 17, 2024  20:22
The farmer (left) who was reportedly denied entry at the Bengaluru mall/Courtesy Shehzad Jai Hind on X
A group of farmers, along with a pro-Kannada organisation, protested in front of a mall in Bengaluru on Wednesday after an elderly man was allegedly denied entry to the mall because he was wearing a 'dhoti.' 

The incident reportedly occurred at GT World Mall on Tuesday evening. 

"A farmer had arrived here, wearing a 'dhoti', but the security guard didn't let him inside. So, we are protesting here," a protester said. 

Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Congress-led Karnataka government. 

Sharing the purported video of the incident on 'X', BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the farmers are being "abused and insulted" in Karnataka. 

Further targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over 'Nyay' campaign and asked if this was the nyay (justice) for farmers. -- ANI
