RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India rolls out VRS for non-flying staff ahead of Vistara merger
July 17, 2024  23:34
File image
File image
Air India has rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme along with a voluntary separation scheme for its non-flying permanent staff ahead of the merger of Vistara with it, according to sources. 

The VRS scheme is open to employees who have completed five years of service with the company while the voluntary separation scheme has been offered to employees with less than five years of service at the airline, they said. 

Air India confirmed the developments without sharing the specific details of the twin schemes that the airline rolled out on Wednesday giving the aspirants a one-month window to apply for VRS/VSS. 

This is the third time Air India has come out with a voluntary retirement scheme for its permanent employees since its privatisation two-and-a-half years ago. 

Tata Group took over the reins of Air India in January 2022. 

Earlier this month, sources in the know had told PTI that the merger is expected to impact around 600 employees from the two airlines. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security
Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security

Paris 2024 opening ceremony will see big police presence but no changes after Trump attack, official says

12 Maoists killed in Maha encounter; 2 AK-47 among arms recovered
12 Maoists killed in Maha encounter; 2 AK-47 among arms recovered

One of the slain Maoists was identified as DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, incharge of Tipagad Dalam.

'Good luck to him': Kapil Dev on Gambhir's new role
'Good luck to him': Kapil Dev on Gambhir's new role

Kapil said about Gambhir, "Good luck to him. All the best..."

Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs
Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs

The Karnataka government on Wednesday put the reservation bill for Kannadigas in private firms on hold amid fierce criticism from business leaders and tech tycoons.

Ola Electric likely to drive in IPO at a lower valuation of $4.5 billion
Ola Electric likely to drive in IPO at a lower valuation of $4.5 billion

Ola Electric, the SoftBank-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker, is likely to pursue a valuation of approximately $4.5 billion in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), marking about 18 per cent decrease from its last funding round...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances