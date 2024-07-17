Air India rolls out VRS for non-flying staff ahead of Vistara merger





The VRS scheme is open to employees who have completed five years of service with the company while the voluntary separation scheme has been offered to employees with less than five years of service at the airline, they said.





Air India confirmed the developments without sharing the specific details of the twin schemes that the airline rolled out on Wednesday giving the aspirants a one-month window to apply for VRS/VSS.





This is the third time Air India has come out with a voluntary retirement scheme for its permanent employees since its privatisation two-and-a-half years ago.





Tata Group took over the reins of Air India in January 2022.





Earlier this month, sources in the know had told PTI that the merger is expected to impact around 600 employees from the two airlines. -- PTI

