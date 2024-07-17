RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


8 Indians rescued from capsized ship off Oman
July 17, 2024  22:08
Representational image
Eight out of 13 Indians onboard a Comoros-flagged cargo vessel that capsized off Oman coast three days ago have been rescued, official sources said on Wednesday. 

The vessel MT Falcon Prestige had capsized on July 14. 

Thirteen Indian seafarers were onboard the ship. Nine crew members from MT Falcon Prestige -- eight Indians and one Sri Lankan -- have been rescued during the search operations, the sources said. 

The search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members will continue in the area, they said. 

The Indian embassy in Oman has been in contact with the authorities concerned in the Gulf nation, the sources said. 

The vessel, MT Falcon Prestige, transmitted a distress call around 2200 hours on July 14 off the coast of Oman, one of the sources said earlier. -- PTI
