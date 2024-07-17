RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


12 Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra
July 17, 2024  20:50
Security forces during anti-Naxal operation/File image
At least 12 Maoists were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter with police and commandos in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra near the Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday, officials said. 

The heavy exchange of fire broke out in the afternoon between C60 commandos and Maoists in Wandoli village and continued for six hours, Gadchiroli superintendent of police Nilotpal said. 

The police have recovered 12 bodies of Maoists from the spot besides seven automotive weapons, including 3 AK-47s, 2 INSAS rifles, a carbine and an SLR, he said. 

One of the slain Maoists was identified as DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, incharge of Tipagad Dalam. 

Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a Rs 51 lakh reward for C60 commando teams and Gadchiroli police, Nilotpal said. 

Further identification of Maoists and area search is continuing. -- PTI
