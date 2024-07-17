11L babies not vaccinated for DTP: Congress





Terming it a "cardinal sin," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha claimed that 16 lakh children were not provided key vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) and measles shots in 2023.





He further alleged that around half of the applications for assistance to children who became orphans during the COVID pandemic were rejected by the PM CARES Fund, "without providing any reasons.





"Mission Indradhanush is a flagship routine immunization campaign led by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The scheme launched in 2014 plays a pivotal role in ensuring that routine immunization services reach children and pregnant women who might have previously missed or dropped out of the vaccination programs.





In a post on X, Kharge said that the central government is 'wasting' India's strong foundation in immunisation laid by the Congress party.





"Modi Govt has committed a cardinal sin by not vaccinating lakhs of children. Neglect of immunisation means loss of precious lives. The gains of India's strong foundation in immunisation laid by the Congress party have been shamelessly wasted by the Modi Govt, as 16 lakh children have not been provided the key vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) and measles shots in 2023, eroding the advantages made in 2022," the Congress leader posted on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for its alleged failure to carry out vaccinations under the 'Mission Indradhanush' program and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "PM CARES only for vanity."