X usage hit all-time high on Monday, says Musk





Musk said that X experienced a total of "417 billion user-seconds globally" in one day.





In a post on X, Musk said, "X usage hit another all-time high yesterday with 417 billion user-seconds globally! In the US, user-seconds reached 93B, 23% higher than the previous record of 76B. In a single day."





In March, XData claimed that 250 million people use X every day for 30 minutes on an average. "You're absolutely right @XNews. 250 million people use X every day. 550 million people visit the global town square every month. On average, users spend 30 minutes a day on X," the post said.

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday that his platform X, formerly Twitter, reached a 'record high in usage'.