RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
VIP chief's father murdered in Darbhanga
July 16, 2024  09:50
VIP chief Mukesh Sahni
VIP chief Mukesh Sahni
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga last night, a police official said on Tuesday.

The local police, who reached the spot, said the incident happened last night. Darbhanga SP Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident and said that police  has began an investigation into it.

According to the police, Mukesh Sahni's father Jeetan Sahni  was found murdered with a sharp weapon inside his house. He was living alone in his house.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation, senior officers have also reached the spot, we are investigating it from every angle," local police said.

Jitan Sahni, was the father of former Bihar government minister and president of the VIP Party, Mukesh Sahni.

Further investigation is underway.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on April 5 joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest from three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. 

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is leader of opposition in the state assembly, has been using the jungle raj barb to target the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in the state over the surge in crimes.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has reacted strongly against the killing of Sahni's father, saying that this exposed the lawlessness in the state and claimed that no one is safe in the state.

-- MI Khan/Patna for Rediff.com

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can History Repeat Itself?
Can History Repeat Itself?

Electoral setbacks and thwarted ambition can have an unpredictable effect on leaders,, observers Aditi Phadnis.

Diabetes Drug Linked To Vision Loss?
Diabetes Drug Linked To Vision Loss?

Study suggested that constant use of Semaglutide may be linked to development of a condition called non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy.

'Akshay's Flop Record Bothers Me'
'Akshay's Flop Record Bothers Me'

'I remember AK came on set one day; one of his films had released the previous day and was not doing well. He was very attached to that film.' 'I felt he was low and that affected me.'

SEE: Grand homecoming for World Cup winner Hardik Pandya in Vadodara
SEE: Grand homecoming for World Cup winner Hardik Pandya in Vadodara

Legion of fans in Vadodara welcomed the star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, a key component in India's T20 World Cup triumph.

Attempt To Ban Imran, Storm In A Tea Cup?
Attempt To Ban Imran, Storm In A Tea Cup?

'Under the circumstances, this announcement may remain limited to bravado and little else, adding momentum to Imran's narrative of victimhood,' points out Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances