VIP chief's father murdered in Darbhanga





The local police, who reached the spot, said the incident happened last night. Darbhanga SP Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident and said that police has began an investigation into it.





According to the police, Mukesh Sahni's father Jeetan Sahni was found murdered with a sharp weapon inside his house. He was living alone in his house.





"We are conducting a thorough investigation, senior officers have also reached the spot, we are investigating it from every angle," local police said.





Jitan Sahni, was the father of former Bihar government minister and president of the VIP Party, Mukesh Sahni.





Further investigation is underway.





In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on April 5 joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest from three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.





RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is leader of opposition in the state assembly, has been using the jungle raj barb to target the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in the state over the surge in crimes.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has reacted strongly against the killing of Sahni's father, saying that this exposed the lawlessness in the state and claimed that no one is safe in the state.





-- MI Khan/Patna for Rediff.com





Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga last night, a police official said on Tuesday.