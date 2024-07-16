RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trump announces US senator JD Vance as his V-P pick
July 16, 2024  00:56
US senator J D Vance
Republican Party's presidential aspirant Donald Trump on Monday announced the US senator from Ohio, J D Vance, as his running mate. 

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump said, 'After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J D Vance of the Great State of Ohio.'

About his choice for VP, Trump wrote, 'JD honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. JD's book, "Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country.

'JD has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.'
