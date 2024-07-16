Sensex, Nifty score hat-trick on record highs





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 51.69 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55. During the day, it advanced 233.44 points or 0.28 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 80,898.30.





The NSE Nifty rose by 26.30 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,613, extending the gaining streak to the third day. Intra-day, it rallied 74.55 points or 0.30 to hit a new record peak of 24,661.25.





Stock markets opened on a firm note and benchmark indices hit intra-day record high levels in the first half.





However, losses in Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank restricted gains and dragged indices from the day's highs. Sensex and Nifty have been on a record-breaking run since Friday as foreign investors have turned net buyers in the Indian equities amid growing hopes of a rate cut by the US Fed by September. Encouraging quarterly results by blue-chips have also supported the rally despite high valuation concerns, according to analysts.

