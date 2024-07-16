Sensex, Nifty close at record high levels for 3rd day in a row





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 51.69 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55. During the day, it advanced 233.44 points or 0.28 per cent to hit a fresh record high of 80,898.30.





The NSE Nifty went up by 26.30 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,613. Intra-day, it rallied 74.55 points or 0.30 to hit a new record peak of 24,661.25.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty settled at record high levels in their third straight day of gains on Tuesday following buying in FMCG, telecom and select IT shares and FII inflows.