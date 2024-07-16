RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Puja Khedkar files harassment complaint against collector
July 16, 2024  20:55
Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase with Washim police, an official said on Tuesday. 

Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office. 

"Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday when she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase," the official said. 

Earlier in the day, Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels. 

"I had called the female police personnel because I had some work," she had said. 

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training programme' of Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action".
