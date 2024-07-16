Prosecution to invoke murder charge in 2015 drunk driving case





The case in the sessions court is at the stage of framing of charges.





Gadkar was initially booked under relevant sections of the erstwhile IPC for culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, grievous hurt and rash driving, besides under the Motor Vehicles Act.





Special Public Prosecutor Iqbal Solkar on Monday requested the court to grant time for making a submission on invoking section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, contending that being a lawyer, Gadkar was aware that drunk driving was illegal.





However, she still consumed drinks at three different places and later drove on the wrong side of the Eastern Freeway at high speed. She had an intention, knowledge and attempt, the prosecution noted.





In the early hours of June 10, an Audi driven by Gadkar rammed into a taxi, resulting in the death of two persons, including the cabbie.





After spending almost two months in jail, the lawyer was granted bail by a sessions court in August 2015.





The court will hear the matter on August 1.

