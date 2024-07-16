Person who stole NEET paper from trunk held

Person who stole NEET paper from trunk heldJuly 16, 2024 16:20
CBI arrests a person who allegedly stole NEET-UG paper from NTA trunk in Hazaribagh: Officials.
NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.
The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates appeared in it.
