RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Person who stole NEET paper from trunk held
July 16, 2024  16:20
image
CBI arrests a person who allegedly stole NEET-UG paper from NTA trunk in Hazaribagh: Officials.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. 

 The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates appeared in it.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

FMCG, telecom and select IT shares help markets touch record highs
FMCG, telecom and select IT shares help markets touch record highs

Among Sensex shares, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, ITC and Asian Paints were the biggest winners. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, UltraTech...

Shafali, Harmanpreet climb ICC T20 Rankings
Shafali, Harmanpreet climb ICC T20 Rankings

Harmanpreet has moved up three places and now has 613 rating points while Shafali rose two rungs

Meet Usha Vance, Indian-American wife of Trump's VP pick
Meet Usha Vance, Indian-American wife of Trump's VP pick

Born Usha Chilukuri, she has carved out a distinguished career in the legal field, having clerked for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh before Kavanaugh's nomination to the court.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father found murdered at home
VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father found murdered at home

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area on Tuesday.

SC gets 2 new judges, to regain full strength
SC gets 2 new judges, to regain full strength

Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances