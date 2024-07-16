RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Outstanding! Ramaswamy on classmate Vance
July 16, 2024  11:51
image
Expressing tremendous support for Donald Trump's pick of JD Vance as his running mate in the forthcoming US presidential elections, Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said on Monday that Vance will become an outstanding Vice President.

Reminiscing the days of his law school, Ramaswamy underscored how impressed he is with his "classmate" JD Vance getting the "strongest presidential ticket."

"So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today. We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it's awesome we're now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime," he wrote in a post on X.

"He'll be an outstanding Vice President and I look forward to everything ahead for him and for our country," Ramaswamy further added.

It is pertinent to note that Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses earlier.Ramaswamy had finished fourth in Iowa, according to CNN News projections, well behind Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.The Iowa caucus victory was considered the first step in Donald Trump's bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election.

As the US presidential elections draw near, Trump made his pick for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on Monday. Trump confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on social media.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social. -- ANI
