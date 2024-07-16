RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP: 7 sacked as dead cow dragged away by tractor
July 16, 2024  23:08
Image only for representation
The services of seven temporary sanitary employees were terminated in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday after a picture showing the carcass of a cow tied to a tractor and being dragged away surfaced on social media.

The alleged incident took place in the limits of Malanpur Nagar Panchayat. 

After finding a cow lying dead by the roadside, sanitary workers of the civic body tied it to a tractor trolley, dragged it for one and a half kilometres, and dumped it in the open instead of burying it, said Sub Divisional Magistrate Parag Jain.

After the photograph went viral, a notice was served to Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Yashwant Rathore, he said.

The Nagar Panchayat said in a statement that seven temporary sanitary workers were sacked for carelessness and violation of directives after the incident came to light.  -- PTI
