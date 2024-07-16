RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


More pakoranomics: Cong on BJP's tyre shop advice
July 16, 2024  14:23
PM Modi had spoken about opening pakoda shops to counter unemployment
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over its Madhya Pradesh MLA's advice to students to open "motorcycle puncture repair shops", saying this is simply an extension of the "pakoranomics popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi". 

At an event in Guna, BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya advised students to open "motorcycle puncture repair shops" since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees. 

 "We are opening a PM College of Excellence today. I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence ('bodh vakya') in mind that nothing is going to happen with these college degrees. Instead, open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to at least earn a livelihood," BJP MLA Shakya said at the event. 

 Reacting to the BJP legislator's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "This is simply an extension of 'pakoranomics' popularised by the self-anointed non-biological PM."

 Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tagged a media report on the BJP MLA's remarks and said that just when all are concerned about the state of education and lack of employment, comes this frank admission from a BJP MLA that "punctures" the pretensions of his own government.

 "Does anyone still need to ask which party has the better ideas for India's future?" he said and tagged the Congress' 'X' account.

 The BJP MLA's statement ironically came at the event to inaugurate a 'PM College of Excellence' in his Guna assembly constituency. Ramesh had taken a swipe at the BJP over the remarks by the party MLA on Monday too. 

 "We must credit the BJP for the top-class discipline in their economic messaging. The self-anointed divinity talks about the virtues of selling 'pakodas' as an antidote to unemployment, and their MLAs dismiss college degrees as 'useless' and urge students to open puncture shops," Ramesh had said on 'X'. PTI
