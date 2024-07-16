Modi govt systematically bludgeoned MSMEs: Cong





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government must "revisit their economic agenda, shed their cronyism, and end their whimsical policy-making".





He said Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) account for 30 per cent of India's GDP and about 45 per cent of our exports.





"They employ 12 crore people -- second only to agriculture -- and are responsible for most job creation. MSMEs, with their wide geographic dispersion, also promote balanced regional development. Yet, the Modi Sarkar has spent 10 years systematically bludgeoning India's MSMEs through a combination of deliberate policy and willful neglect," Ramesh said in a statement.





Listing the policies and steps that harmed MSMEs, Ramesh said the virtual cessation of all economy activity during demonetisation forced many MSMEs, unable to pay employees or repay their debts, to close.





"Business systematically moved from smaller firms to bigger, more organised players," he said. Ramesh further said the initial struggles with implementation of GST put many MSMEs out of business.





"Seven years later, however, GST continues to constrain MSMEs due to its high compliance burden, punitive enforcement, and slow disbursal of refunds. MSMEs do not have the resources to hire lawyers and CAs to deal with the compliance burden. Delayed tax refunds have led to working capital blockages, jeopardizing their financial stability," the Congress leader said.

