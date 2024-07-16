RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets rally for 3rd day running
July 16, 2024  10:09
Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the third day running in early trade on Tuesday, with the Nifty hitting its new all-time peak, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 185.55 points to 80,850.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 63.35 points to hit a new all-time peak of 24,650.05. 

 Among the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Titan were the biggest winners. Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,684.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
