Markets rally for 3rd day running





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 185.55 points to 80,850.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 63.35 points to hit a new all-time peak of 24,650.05.





Among the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Titan were the biggest winners. Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,684.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the third day running in early trade on Tuesday, with the Nifty hitting its new all-time peak, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.