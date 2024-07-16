RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Learn from RSS: Digvijaya tells Youth Cong workers
July 16, 2024  21:58
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday asked agitating Youth Congress workers to learn from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on how to convey the message effectively and focus on expanding the organisation. 

Singh was addressing a sit-in protest organised by the Youth Congress against the alleged nursing college scam and NEET paper leak in Jabalpur. 

"Learn from RSS though we are their staunch opponents. They play mind games. They will never protest, never stage demonstrations, never get beaten up, and will never go to jail, but rather they will send us to jail," Singh said. 

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said holding protests will not prove effective in the absence of the grassroots organisational network.

He suggested holding agitations at three levels ranging from booth to district. 

"RSS normally focuses on three things: distributing pamphlets, holding discussions, and finally the expenses incurred on the movement. If you want to fight them, beat them in their own game, of course, not physically but intellectually," Singh said.

The Congress leader said RSS could be countered effectively by understanding their modus operandi and propaganda.

Later talking to reporters, Singh expressed disappointment over the Congress party's performance in the state elections, stating that the party is currently analysing the reasons behind the setback.

Singh pointed out that while the Bharatiya Janata Party had claimed it would secure 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls, it fell to bag even 250 seats and attributed BJP's majority to the support from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Furthermore, Singh criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) chairperson, Pradeep Kumar Joshi, for the NEET paper leak scandal, questioning why the examination had not been cancelled.

Additionally, Singh levelled various charges of corruption against the state government.   -- PTI
