Kamala leaves voicemail note for Vance saying...
July 16, 2024  09:34
Vice President Kamala Harris left a congratulatory voicemail to GOP Ohio Senator JD Vance on Monday after he was announced as the Republican vice presidential pick on Truth Social by former President Donald Trump, The New York Post reported. 

 In her message, Harris expressed her congratulations and said that "she hoped to see [Vance] at the CBS News debate," as confirmed by a Biden-Harris campaign official. 

 While the Biden campaign has agreed to a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, the Trump camp has been advocating for a Fox News debate instead. During their convention in Milwaukee, Republican National Committee delegates unanimously nominated Vance as the official GOP vice presidential candidate. CNN reported that Harris "welcomed him to the race," and congratulated Vance on his selection.

 If elected alongside Trump, Vance would become the second youngest vice president in American history, as reported by The New York Post.

 "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

"JD honourably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. 

 "JD's book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country," the former president wrote. -- ANI
