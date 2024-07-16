Just overwhelmed with gratitude: Vance





Vance, a venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir 'Hillbilly Elegy,' who was named Donald Trump's running mate, clinched a Senate seat in 2022 with a pivotal endorsement from former President Trump amid a heated Republican primary.





This marked a significant shift from his stance just six years earlier, when Vance emerged as a prominent figure in the 'Never Trump' movement during the contentious 2016 election, openly opposing the former president.

Senator JD Vance and Donald Trump's running mate in the US presidential elections reacts to being chosen as the veep candidate. "Just overwhelmed with gratitude. What an honor it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he'll do it again. Onward to victory!," Vance said.