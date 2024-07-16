Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha taken to hospital

Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Tuesday, officials said.





The 46-year-old BRS leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15.





"She was taken to DDU Hospital due to some health issues," an official said.





Further details are awaited. -- PTI

