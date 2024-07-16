RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha taken to hospital
July 16, 2024  18:38
image
Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

The 46-year-old BRS leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15. 

"She was taken to DDU Hospital due to some health issues," an official said. 

Further details are awaited.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former Bihar minister's father found murdered at home
Former Bihar minister's father found murdered at home

In a ghastly incident that has sent shock waves across Bihar, former state minister Mukesh Sahni's 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death at his native home in Darbhanga district, a top police officer said.

Puja Khedkar asked to report to academy, training put on hold
Puja Khedkar asked to report to academy, training put on hold

The government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of controversial Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services...

Once set to quit, javelin thrower Jena now aims for new PB in Paris
Once set to quit, javelin thrower Jena now aims for new PB in Paris

Jena found it difficult to get the big throws in and thought of quitting the sport in July last year just before the World Championships.

Meet Real Madrid's newest No 9!
Meet Real Madrid's newest No 9!

Real Madrid signed Mbappe as a free agent in a five-year deal after the Frenchman's contract expired at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Trinamool to skip all-party meet convened by Centre
Trinamool to skip all-party meet convened by Centre

The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 21 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will start next Monday, the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances