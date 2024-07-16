He will never return: Parents mourn Doda martyr





Speaking to ANI, Col. Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd) on Tuesday said that the government is taking action against the terrorists.





"I could not believe when I was informed that he was no more. He always wanted to be in the Indian Army, right from his childhood. He used to wear my Army dress and roam around. Even after he had done his engineering, he still wanted to go to the Army. He cleared the exam in one go and was admitted into the Army. I feel proud that my son has done something for the nation and for the security of the nation. The only sad part is we won't be able to meet him again; otherwise, I am happy that he sacrificed his life for his country," he said.





Nilima Thapa, the mother of Captain Thapa, said that she is proud of her son, who sacrificed his life for the country. "He won't return to us. At 11 pm, we received the news. He was a very decent guy. He always wanted to join the Army. We used to tell them that life in the Army is tough. I am very proud of my son who sacrificed his life for the country. The government will take action. Unfortunately, we lost our son," the mother of the Captain told ANI.





Yogesh Thapa, uncle of Captain Brijesh Thapa urged the union government to act against the terrorists. Yogesh Thapa said that the loss they have suffered can never be coped with.





Yogesh Thapa said that Captain Brijesh Thapa was killed last night, adding that his body will be handed over by Wednesday. "He was my brother's son. He was killed in action last night in Doda. We are waiting for his body to arrive, after which we will go to Darjeeling. His parents live in Darjeeling. He joined the service 5 years ago. He was born and brought up in Army areas. He was unmarried. His father is a Colonel in the army. We are expecting the body to be handed over by tomorrow," he said.





"It is easy to say he sacrificed his life for the country, but the loss we have suffered as a family can never be coped with," he added.





Four army personnel, including a captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday while reinforcements were rushed in to track and neutralize the militants.

Those killed in the encounter have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, they said.

Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd), the father of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, remembered his son and said that he is "proud" that his son has done something for the nation and for the security of the nation.