Govt reconstitutes Niti Aayog
July 16, 2024  23:31
image
The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government on Tuesday reconstituted Niti Aayog, following changes in the council of ministers.

While the prime minister remains the chairperson of the Aayog, there are no changes in the post of Vice Chairman and other full-time members.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new ex officio member, while Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy are new members after their inclusion in the Union Cabinet.

"In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat notification... the Prime Minister has approved the revised composition of NITI Aayog," a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Under the revised composition of Niti Aayog, Suman K Bery will continue to hold the Vice Chairman post, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, V K Paul and Arvind Virmani will remain full-time members.  -- PTI
