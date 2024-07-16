RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Engineer held for post on bomb at Ambani wedding
July 16, 2024  13:30
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani
Mumbai police arrest 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat for social media post on bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding. 

With their larger-than-life wedding and a fair share of pre-wedding festivities, the world could not help but swoon when Radhika Merchant tied the knot to Anant Ambani, making them the much talked about couple in town.

The wedding festivities were held last weekend. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?
Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?

Nita, Isha and Shloka Ambani were the real scene stealers.

IAS Puja Khedkar's disability certificates to be probed
IAS Puja Khedkar's disability certificates to be probed

The 34-year-old Maharashtra cadre officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories, and misusing power...

Will Usha Vance Be First Hindu Second Lady?
Will Usha Vance Be First Hindu Second Lady?

Asked about the challenges of an interfaith marriage, she said, 'There are a lot of things that we just agree on, I think, especially when it comes to family life, how to raise our kids. And so I think the answer really is, we just talk...

Don't see change in UK strategy: Tata Steel chairman N Chandrasekaran
Don't see change in UK strategy: Tata Steel chairman N Chandrasekaran

There has been no change in Tata Steel's strategy on operations in the United Kingdom (UK), company chairman N Chandrasekaran has told shareholders. The statement comes amid growing concern about the restructuring plan in the face of...

'Hardik Pandya to captain India in Sri Lanka T20I series'
'Hardik Pandya to captain India in Sri Lanka T20I series'

Hardik Pandya is all set to lead India in the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances