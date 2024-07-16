Delhi doctors call off strike after assurance from govt





A representative from the doctors' body said that a meeting with Special Health Secretary of Delhi Danish Ashraf was held regarding improvements in security measures for the staff and patients at the hospital.





"The health department has assured us that they will look into our demands. They have agreed to take measures such as metal detectors at entry gates, and walkie-talkies for security guards, for the safety of doctors and patients," he said.





The association also mentioned that Ashraf has assured police patrolling within the hospital premises.





The representative said that they had signed the letter to call off the strike.





In a case of mistaken identity, a 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday after which the doctors went on indefinite strike the next day.





The strike commenced at 9 am on Monday, affecting routine patient care in all non-emergency areas, according to members of the doctors' association.

The Resident Doctors' Association of the GTB Hospital which was on an indefinite strike to demand better security measures in the wake of a shooting incident on Tuesday, called off its stir following an assurance from the Delhi government.