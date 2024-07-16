RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BMW crash: Mihir Shah sent to jail for 14 days
July 16, 2024  15:44
image
BMW hit-and-run case: Mumbai court sends main accused Mihir Shah to 14-day judicial custody.  

Mihir Shah, 23, who stands accused of claiming the life of a 45-year-old woman, confessed in a police interrogation after being arrested, that he would frequently drink. The investigation also revealed that he shaved off his beard and cut his hair at a barber shop in Virar to mislead the police, NDTV had reported.

On July 6, Mihir Shah was returning from a bar in Juhu, when the BMW luxury car he was driving allegedly hit a couple on a two-wheeler at 5:30am.

The woman killed was Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, a mother of two, who was out to buy fish with her husband Pradeep Nakhwa. He also suffered injuries.

CCTV camera footage of the incident revealed that Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the car stopped. According to the police, the footage shows that Mihir Shah switched seats with driver - Rajrishi Bidawat, and then moved Nakhwa's body out from under the car, before driving away.
