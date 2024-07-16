Bengaluru court dismisses private complaint against Modi

Bengaluru court dismisses private complaint against ModiJuly 16, 2024 19:53
A special court in Bengaluru on Tuesday dismissed a private complaint filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The complaint by a person named Ziaur Rahman was in respect of Modi's statement during an election speech earlier this year that if the Congress comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims.
The order was passed by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge K N Shivakumar. -- PTI
