Abhishek Bachchan to play villain in SRK's 'King'
July 16, 2024  21:40
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, gave cinephiles a major update about his son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects. 

Big B confirmed that Abhishek's next project will be with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film King

However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. 

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Abhishek joining the cast of King where he will be playing the antagonist, Big B on X wrote, "All the best Abhishek... It is TIME!!!" 

Abhishek and SRK have previously featured together in films such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year
