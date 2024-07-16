Abhishek Bachchan to play villain in SRK's 'King'July 16, 2024 21:40
Abhishek Bachchan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, gave cinephiles a major update about his son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects.
Big B confirmed that Abhishek's next project will be with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film King.
However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.
Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Abhishek joining the cast of King where he will be playing the antagonist, Big B on X wrote, "All the best Abhishek... It is TIME!!!"
Abhishek and SRK have previously featured together in films such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year.