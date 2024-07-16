Abhishek Bachchan to play villain in SRK's 'King'





Big B confirmed that Abhishek's next project will be with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film King.





However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.





Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Abhishek joining the cast of King where he will be playing the antagonist, Big B on X wrote, "All the best Abhishek... It is TIME!!!"





Abhishek and SRK have previously featured together in films such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, gave cinephiles a major update about his son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects.