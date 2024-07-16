5 pilgrims dead after bus collides with tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

5 pilgrims dead after bus collides with tractor on Mumbai-Pune ExpresswayJuly 16, 2024 08:25
Five pilgrims died and more than 30 were injured after their bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli near Mumbai, police said.
The bus collided against the tractor and fell into a gorge around midnight.
DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters that a total of 42 passengers from Dombivli were on their way to Pandharpur when their bus hit a tractor near Adne village.
The injured were rushed to a nearby of hospital, he said, adding the condition of three of them is serious. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Kolhapur: Violence after right-wing outfit protests during demolition drive
The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district turned violent as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of...