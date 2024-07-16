RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists
July 16, 2024  00:26
Five security personnel, including an army officer, were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, officials said.

The encounter started after the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J-K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest area around 7.45 pm, they said. 

They said four army personnel, including an officer, and a police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire which initially lasted for over 20 minutes.

The injured were evacuated to hospital and their condition was stated to be critical, the officials said.

The Army said that additional troops were moved into the area and the operation was continuing when reports last came in.

The operation was launched on an input about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the Desa forest area but said that further details are awaited.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in the general area North of Doda.

"Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100 h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts. 

"Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," the Army's 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, posted on X.  -- PTI
