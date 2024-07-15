Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities





When contacted to ascertain the reasons for the hike, both Zomato and Swiggy declined to comment. The two companies had introduced platform fees last year, initially at Rs 2 per order, which has been increased gradually.





Platform fee is treated as one of the ways in which food-delivery platforms are trying to increase their profitability, with a duopoly in place as Zomato and Swiggy are the key players in the segment. PTI

Food-delivery firm Zomato has hiked the platform fee to Rs 6 from Rs 5 per order in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its rival Swiggy, which had also increased the platform fee in select cities on Sunday, reverted to charging Rs 5 per order on Monday in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as shown on its app.