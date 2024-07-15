Youtuber held for threatening to kill Salman Khan gets bail





Banwarilal Gujjar, hailing from Rajasthan, was charged with criminal intimidation and provisions of the Information Technology Act.





The police had said Gujjar, in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, has spoken about killing Khan and also on his links to Lawrence Bishnoi, Gold Brar and other gangsters.





The police had said Gujjar had uploaded the video just to increase the viewership of his online channel.





His bail plea was accepted on Monday by additional chief judicial magistrate (Esplanade court) VR Patil.





In his bail application filed through advocate Faiz Merchant, Gujjar claimed he had been "falsely implicated in the case without any proper or cogent material".





In his plea, Gujjar said he makes videos and uploads them on his channel for entertainment and to gain fame.





The plea claimed the transcript of the video is in the FIR and nowhere in it has the applicant stated that he was going to kill Salman Khan. Therefore, the sections that have been applied in the case are not made out against Gujjar, the plea contended.

