When will govt, Modi wake up: Priyanka after CRPF jawan killed in Manipur
July 15, 2024  08:59
image
Attacking the Centre after a Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed in Manipur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the state has completely fallen apart and asked when will the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wake up from their sleep".
   
In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of martyrdom of a soldier in the attack on a CRPF convoy in Manipur is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family." 
 
"The violence that started on May 3 last year continues till today. A state has completely fallen apart. After all, when will the central government and the Prime Minister wake up from their sleep?" she said.
 
A CRPF jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said.
 
A policeman also suffered injuries and he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.
 
The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.
 
He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment and he is out of danger, a police officer said. -- PTI
