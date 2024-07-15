RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uddhav a victim of betrayal, says Shankaracharya
July 15, 2024  18:49
image
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, who turned down the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is a victim of betrayal. 

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his blessings when they met at the Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Saturday, the Shankaracharya said he is Modi's well-wisher. 

"Yes, PM Modi came to me and did a pranaam. It is our rule that we will bless whoever comes to us. Narendra Modiji is not our enemy. We are his well-wishers and always speak for his welfare. If he makes a mistake, we also point that out to him. He is not our enemy," he said.

"Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed and many people are anguished by it. I met him today as per his request and told him that people's pain won't subside till he becomes the chief minister again," he told reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in Bandra. 

He (Uddhav) said he will do whatever was needed as per our blessings, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said. 

"Betrayal is the biggest sin, he said, adding, "The one who betrays can't be a Hindu. The one who tolerates betrayal is a Hindu. The entire populace of Maharashtra is anguished by the betrayal and this was reflected in the recent (Lok Sabha) elections," he said. 

"We don't have anything to do with politics, but we are talking about betrayal which is a sin as per religion," he added. 

Uddhav Thackeray had to resign as Maharashtra chief minister in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde rebelled, walking out with a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs with him to become the CM by forming the government in alliance with the BJP. 

The Shankaracharya also attended a puja ceremony at Matoshree bungalow.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director

Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the centre of a controversy over alleged misuse of power and privileges, had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college...

'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'
'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'

'Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.'

College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students
College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh advised students to open 'motorcycle puncture repair shops' since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees, the statement ironically coming at an event to inaugurate a 'PM College of...

Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour
Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour

'There are lots of very talented and skilful players who are coming through the system. The only thing we need to make sure is the transition is done in a controlled manner.'

BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...
BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...

The Bharatiya Janata Party's tally in Rajya Sabha has dipped below 90 for the first time in several years but the party and its allies are expected to not only recoup the their losses but also make some gains when by-elections to fill...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances