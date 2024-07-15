RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Statistical jugglery: Cong on PM's 8-cr jobs claim
July 15, 2024  18:01
image
The Congress on Monday countered the Centre's claim that eight crore new jobs have been created, alleging that the government has done some "artful statistical jugglery" to claim job creation as it has failed to pay attention to the "quality and circumstances" of employment.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that at a time when India faces a "severe Modi-made unemployment crisis", when lakhs of young people apply for each and every job, "the self-anointed non-biological PM is busy reacting the only way he knows -- by applying his patented 3D model of denying, distracting, and distorting". 

 He said that based on new RBI estimates, the government is claiming a booming job market. "The self-appointed divinity himself has chimed in with the claim that the economy created 80 million jobs," Ramesh said in a statement. 

 The truth is that the alleged growth in employment figures doesn't square up to the grim realities of the Modi era economy, where private investment has been weak and consumption growth sluggish, he said. 

 "The government has done some artful statistical jugglery to claim job-creation, by adopting a very expansive definition of employment, without paying attention to the quality and circumstances of employment: A large part of the claimed 'employment growth' is just recording unpaid household work done by women as 'employment'," Ramesh claimed. 

 "Amidst the poor economic climate, the share of salaried, formal employment in the labour market has decreased. Workers are moving to low-productivity informal and agricultural jobs this is an economic tragedy," the Congress leader said. 

 However, since the '80 million new jobs' headline elides discussion on the quality of jobs, the government touts the 'creation' of these low-productivity, poorly paid jobs as an achievement, he said. 

 "This deception is also why the RBI's data shows an increase in employment during the COVID-19 pandemic years, when large sections of the economy fully shut down. While crucial sectors like education saw 12 lakh fewer jobs in 2020-2021, a whopping 1.8 crore 'jobs' were 'created' in agriculture," Ramesh said. 

 Thus, factory workers, teachers, miners, etc. who returned home during the pandemic and had to fall back upon farming in their family's fields or as tenants for a richer farmer registered as a "job created" in agriculture, he argued. "This travesty is the non-biological Prime Minister's economic legacy," Ramesh said. 

 He said the forthcoming Budget will also undoubtedly make use of the RBI data to paint a rosy picture of the economy. "The reality on the jobs front, however, is extremely grim both because of mass unemployment and an abundance of low-quality employment. This dual tragedy will certainly get overlooked in the Budget speech next Tuesday," Ramesh said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director

Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the centre of a controversy over alleged misuse of power and privileges, had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college...

'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'
'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'

'Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.'

College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students
College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh advised students to open 'motorcycle puncture repair shops' since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees, the statement ironically coming at an event to inaugurate a 'PM College of...

Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour
Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour

'There are lots of very talented and skilful players who are coming through the system. The only thing we need to make sure is the transition is done in a controlled manner.'

BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...
BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...

The Bharatiya Janata Party's tally in Rajya Sabha has dipped below 90 for the first time in several years but the party and its allies are expected to not only recoup the their losses but also make some gains when by-elections to fill...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances