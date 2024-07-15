Sensex, Nifty race to record closing highs

Sensex, Nifty race to record closing highsJuly 15, 2024 17:36
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels on Monday following buying in PSU bank shares and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86.
During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a high of 80,862.54. The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.
During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05. Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India was the biggest gainer, rising by 2.55 per cent after the bank announced a hike in MCLR-based lending rates for various tenors. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the other major winners.