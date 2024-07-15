RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty race to record closing highs
July 15, 2024  17:36
image
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels on Monday following buying in PSU bank shares and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86. 

During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a high of 80,862.54. The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70. 

During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05. Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India was the biggest gainer, rising by 2.55 per cent after the bank announced a hike in MCLR-based lending rates for various tenors. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the other major winners.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director

Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the centre of a controversy over alleged misuse of power and privileges, had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college...

'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'
'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'

'Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.'

College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students
College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh advised students to open 'motorcycle puncture repair shops' since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees, the statement ironically coming at an event to inaugurate a 'PM College of...

Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour
Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour

'There are lots of very talented and skilful players who are coming through the system. The only thing we need to make sure is the transition is done in a controlled manner.'

BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...
BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...

The Bharatiya Janata Party's tally in Rajya Sabha has dipped below 90 for the first time in several years but the party and its allies are expected to not only recoup the their losses but also make some gains when by-elections to fill...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances