Sensex, Nifty race to record closing highs





During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a high of 80,862.54. The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.





During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05. Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India was the biggest gainer, rising by 2.55 per cent after the bank announced a hike in MCLR-based lending rates for various tenors. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the other major winners.

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels on Monday following buying in PSU bank shares and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86.