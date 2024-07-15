RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Secret Service knocked off my shoes: Trump
July 15, 2024  12:04
image
From CNN.com: Reflecting on surviving the assassination attempt, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump said in an interview with the New York Post that when the Secret Service came to protect him on stage, they knocked off his shoes. "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,' Trump said.

 In the interview, the former president praised the Secret Service agents protecting him on Saturday.

"They took him out with one shot right between the eyes," he said, referring to the shooter.

"They did a fantastic job," he added. "It's surreal for all of us."

In the audio of Trump talking with Secret Service members following the shooting, Trump was heard twice saying he needed to get his shoes on as agents started to move him off stage.

Let me get my shoes. Let me get my shoes, Trump says.
I got you sir. I got you sir, a male agent says.
Let me get my shoes on, Trump says again.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

She hadn't done...: Puja Khedkar's father defends her
She hadn't done...: Puja Khedkar's father defends her

About the 34-year-old officer's alleged misuse of power, including the use of a private luxury car with a VIP number plate and red-blue beacon, during her tenure at the Pune collector's office, Dilip said she had taken permission for...

What Are Money Market Funds?
What Are Money Market Funds?

MMFs invest in fixed-income instruments maturing in less than one year, minimising interest-rate risk.

#AmbaniWedding: Are These The Best Dressed Stars? VOTE
#AmbaniWedding: Are These The Best Dressed Stars? VOTE

When you are attending one of the most high-profile weddings in the world, you expect nothing less than opulent fashion on display. That's exactly what we saw at the lavish wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Rohit opens up about his Test, ODI future
Rohit opens up about his Test, ODI future

His statement was a reiteration of a position he made clear after announcing his T20 retirement after the final in the West Indies in which India defeated South Africa by seven runs.

Jaiswal Smashes Way Into Record Books
Jaiswal Smashes Way Into Record Books

Jaiswal etched a world record to his name as he became the first batter to score 12 runs off the first legal delivery of the match in men's T20 Internationals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances