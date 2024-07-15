Secret Service knocked off my shoes: Trump





In the interview, the former president praised the Secret Service agents protecting him on Saturday.





"They took him out with one shot right between the eyes," he said, referring to the shooter.





"They did a fantastic job," he added. "It's surreal for all of us."





In the audio of Trump talking with Secret Service members following the shooting, Trump was heard twice saying he needed to get his shoes on as agents started to move him off stage.

Let me get my shoes. Let me get my shoes, Trump says. I got you sir. I got you sir, a male agent says. Let me get my shoes on, Trump says again.

From CNN.com: Reflecting on surviving the assassination attempt, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump said in an interview with the New York Post that when the Secret Service came to protect him on stage, they knocked off his shoes. "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,' Trump said.