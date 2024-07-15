RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Secret Service head 'confident' of RNC meet
July 15, 2024  17:31
A Trump supporter at a rally. Reuters/Cheney Orr
A Trump supporter at a rally. Reuters/Cheney Orr
From CNN.com: The US Secret Service Director on Monday sought to assure Americans that there is ample security in place for the upcoming RNC convention following the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

"I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday's shooting," Kimberly Cheatle wrote in a statement.

Cheatle addressed the USSS' presence at the Trump rally on Saturday, first extending her condolences to the friends and family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was killed at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She said agents at the scene "moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former president Donald Trump."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director

Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the centre of a controversy over alleged misuse of power and privileges, had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college...

'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'
'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'

'Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.'

College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students
College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA to students

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh advised students to open 'motorcycle puncture repair shops' since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees, the statement ironically coming at an event to inaugurate a 'PM College of...

Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour
Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests: Rathour

'There are lots of very talented and skilful players who are coming through the system. The only thing we need to make sure is the transition is done in a controlled manner.'

BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...
BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...

The Bharatiya Janata Party's tally in Rajya Sabha has dipped below 90 for the first time in several years but the party and its allies are expected to not only recoup the their losses but also make some gains when by-elections to fill...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances