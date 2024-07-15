Secret Service head 'confident' of RNC meet





"I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday's shooting," Kimberly Cheatle wrote in a statement.





Cheatle addressed the USSS' presence at the Trump rally on Saturday, first extending her condolences to the friends and family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was killed at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.





She said agents at the scene "moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former president Donald Trump."

From CNN.com: The US Secret Service Director on Monday sought to assure Americans that there is ample security in place for the upcoming RNC convention following the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.