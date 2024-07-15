RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SBI raises lending rates, new loans to cost more
July 15, 2024  12:40
image
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced an increase in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points for most tenors. 

 The MCLR represents the minimum rate at which a bank can lend money and is a crucial factor in determining loan interest rates. This adjustment by SBI is significant as it reflects changes in the cost of funds and overall market conditions. 

 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented the MCLR system in April 2016, replacing the base rate system to enhance transparency in the interest rate-setting process. This system aims to ensure that the benefits of reduced lending rates are passed on to borrowers more effectively.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wholesale inflation: Costly veggies once again play the spoilsport
Wholesale inflation: Costly veggies once again play the spoilsport

Wholesale inflation in the country rose for the fourth consecutive month in June at 3.36 per cent on account of rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables and manufactured items. The wholesale price index (WPI) based...

Is Lamine Yamal The Next Messi?
Is Lamine Yamal The Next Messi?

'Lamine Yamal is great, you all saw him in this tournament, he won the best young player award in this tournament, and he is proving himself day after day, I think he has no limits.'

Gig workers Bill: Unease among startups
Gig workers Bill: Unease among startups

A group comprising top tech startups and unicorns has raised several "serious concerns" over a platform-based gig workers Bill proposed by the Karnataka government, saying it would hurt the ease of doing business. They told the state...

RIL net may see sequential dip
RIL net may see sequential dip

Consolidated earnings for oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) may report sequential weakness, and modest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25), said analysts. Lower refining margins are expected...

5 Skill Lessons For YOU
5 Skill Lessons For YOU

Communication skills, negotiation skills, social skills, etiquette, behavioural skills, etc, should be part of your learning. Develop confidence because that's the key to success, advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances