RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Russian army marches on 'Made in Bihar boots
July 15, 2024  16:46
Representational image
Representational image
 As the Russian Army continues its operation in Ukraine, the soldiers march on using 'Made in Bihar' boots manufactured in Hajipur. Bihar's Hajipur city, known for its agricultural production, is writing its own story by manufacturing safety shoes for the Russian army, which has an acclaimed international presence. 

Hajipur-based Competence Exports, a private limited company, makes safety shoes for companies based in Russia and designer shoes catering to European markets. 

 Speaking about the facility, General Manager Shib Kumar Roy told ANI, "We started the Hajipur facility in 2018, and the main interest is to generate local employment. At Hajipur, we make safety shoes that are meant to be exported to Russia. Total exports are for Russia, and we are also slowly working on Europe and will launch in the domestic market soon." 

 Talking about safety shoe requirements for the Russian army, Roy said, "Their requirements are that shoes should be lightweight, slip-resistant, have special features in the sole, and withstand extreme weather conditions like -40 degrees Celsius. We manufacture the safety shoes, considering these conditions."

 The response has been tremendous, and his company is one of the largest exporters to Russia. Expectations are that the numbers will expand day by day. 

 Talking about the employment aspect, Roy said, "The ambition of the company's MD, Danesh Prasad, is to make a world-class factory in Bihar and contribute to state employment. We are trying our best to give maximum employment to employees, of which 70 percent are women out of 300 employees." They exported 1.5 million pairs last year, which is worth Rs 100 crore, and their aim is to increase it by 50 percent next year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'We did not keep the ball well enough'
'We did not keep the ball well enough'

England manager Gareth Southgate pointed at fatigue and injuries as a reason England were unable to match Spain's control of much of the match or build on the momentum of Cole Palmer's 73rd minute equaliser after Nico Williams had put...

Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics
Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received a favourable draw for the Paris Olympics beginning July 26.

India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun
India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun

India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion from $34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Monday. Imports rose by about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June against...

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; SBI among biggest gainers
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; SBI among biggest gainers

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra...

Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party for anti-state activities
Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party for anti-state activities

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on account of multiple cases against him.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances