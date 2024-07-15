Russian army marches on 'Made in Bihar boots





Hajipur-based Competence Exports, a private limited company, makes safety shoes for companies based in Russia and designer shoes catering to European markets.





Speaking about the facility, General Manager Shib Kumar Roy told ANI, "We started the Hajipur facility in 2018, and the main interest is to generate local employment. At Hajipur, we make safety shoes that are meant to be exported to Russia. Total exports are for Russia, and we are also slowly working on Europe and will launch in the domestic market soon."





Talking about safety shoe requirements for the Russian army, Roy said, "Their requirements are that shoes should be lightweight, slip-resistant, have special features in the sole, and withstand extreme weather conditions like -40 degrees Celsius. We manufacture the safety shoes, considering these conditions."





The response has been tremendous, and his company is one of the largest exporters to Russia. Expectations are that the numbers will expand day by day.





Talking about the employment aspect, Roy said, "The ambition of the company's MD, Danesh Prasad, is to make a world-class factory in Bihar and contribute to state employment. We are trying our best to give maximum employment to employees, of which 70 percent are women out of 300 employees." They exported 1.5 million pairs last year, which is worth Rs 100 crore, and their aim is to increase it by 50 percent next year.

As the Russian Army continues its operation in Ukraine, the soldiers march on using 'Made in Bihar' boots manufactured in Hajipur. Bihar's Hajipur city, known for its agricultural production, is writing its own story by manufacturing safety shoes for the Russian army, which has an acclaimed international presence.