Rupee settles 10 paise down at 83.61 against US dollar

Rupee depreciated 10 paise and settled for the day at 83.61 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by the overall strength of the American currency in the overseas market.





Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities, wherein benchmark indices touched all-time high levels and significant foreign fund inflows supported the rupee at lower levels.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.53, but lost ground and touched its all-time low of 83.62 against the dollar. It finally settled at 83.61 against the American currency, registering a loss of 10 paise from its previous close.





On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.51 against the US dollar. -- PTI