Police file supplementary chargesheet in 2023 Parliament breach case

Police file supplementary chargesheet in 2023 Parliament breach caseJuly 15, 2024 16:54
The Delhi Police Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court here in connection with the Parliament security breach last year on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack.
The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur after obtaining requisite sanctions to prosecute all the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activates (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of all accused persons till the same date. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh informed the judge during the brief hearing that the police have obtained the requisite sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute the accused persons under sections of UAPA.
He also apprised the court that certain forensic reports are awaited, and will be submitted very soon. The judge noted the submission and listed the matter for arguments on cognisance for August 2, 2024.
