RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police file supplementary chargesheet in 2023 Parliament breach case
July 15, 2024  16:54
image
The Delhi Police Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court here in connection with the Parliament security breach last year on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack. 

 The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur after obtaining requisite sanctions to prosecute all the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activates (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of all accused persons till the same date. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh informed the judge during the brief hearing that the police have obtained the requisite sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute the accused persons under sections of UAPA. 

 He also apprised the court that certain forensic reports are awaited, and will be submitted very soon. The judge noted the submission and listed the matter for arguments on cognisance for August 2, 2024.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'We did not keep the ball well enough'
'We did not keep the ball well enough'

England manager Gareth Southgate pointed at fatigue and injuries as a reason England were unable to match Spain's control of much of the match or build on the momentum of Cole Palmer's 73rd minute equaliser after Nico Williams had put...

Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics
Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received a favourable draw for the Paris Olympics beginning July 26.

India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun
India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun

India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion from $34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Monday. Imports rose by about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June against...

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; SBI among biggest gainers
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; SBI among biggest gainers

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra...

Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party for anti-state activities
Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party for anti-state activities

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on account of multiple cases against him.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances