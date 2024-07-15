Parineeti, Raghav missed the Ambani shaadi because...





Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture with her husband Raghav Chadha: "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love ' the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz!"