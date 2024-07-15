Pak government moves to ban Imran Khan's party





During a press briefing, Tarar emphasised the necessity of moving the country forward without PTI's presence: "The federal government has decided to ban PTI."





He cited "credible evidence" as the basis for this decision. Tarar further disclosed that the government intends to file a review petition with the Supreme Court of Pakistan challenging its recent ruling. Last week, the court had ruled in favour of PTI's eligibility for reserved seats for women and minorities, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's Information Minister Atta Tarar announced on Monday that the government plans to file a case seeking to ban Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Dawn reported.