Maha govt to recommend fresh names of 12 MLCs
July 15, 2024  23:10
The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is planning to give a fresh push for the nomination of 12 members to the legislative council from the governor's quota as a list provided by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation never got the gubernatorial nod when B S Koshyari was in the office.

The posts of 12 MLCs have remained vacant for more than four years. On November 6, 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government sent a list of 12 candidates to Koshyari who was holding the office of the governor, however, he never approved the names till he resigned in February 2021.

Koshyari's successor Ramesh Bais has also not decided on the pending issue in view of an ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court.

"Once the cabinet clears a proposal of 12 names to be nominated by the governor, their names will be accepted soon, probably by August," sources in the state government said on Monday, adding that one of the nominees will be from the Muslim community.

Additionally, the state government is keen on filling the post of the legislative council chairman but awaiting the nomination of 12 MLCs, sources said.

The post of the legislative council chairman has been lying vacant since July 7, 2022, after the retirement of Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar.

Currently, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has been presiding over the proceedings when the legislature session is conducted.

The opposition had demanded that the council chairman be appointed in the recently concluded monsoon session of the legislature.   -- PTI
