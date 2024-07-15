RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Look who Mamata Banerjee bumped into at the Ambani do
July 15, 2024  15:11
Shatrughan Sinha shares this picture of his wife, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, Rashmi Thackeray and his daughter-in-law at the Ambani shaadi. 

He writes, "It has been a month of 'events' with #Sonakshi & Zaheer 'Wedding of the Century' followed up with 'The Most Talked About Wedding of The Millennium' #AnantAmbani & #RadhikaMerchant it was the record making & record breaking marriage in totality & true sense as the who's who of the country & worldwide were there from films, sports, social & political world.

"The entire credit for this marvelous event goes to the great lady #NitaAmbani her husband & our dear friend #MukeshAmbani & their entire team. Due to prior commitments I couldn't be there but nonetheless my 'bestest' half @PoonamSinha my sons @LuvSinha @kusshssinha his beautiful wife #TarunaSinha attended all the events & enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Ambanis as always. Heartiest Congratulations to #MukeshAmbani NitaAmbani the lovely couple & their entire team. #WeddingCelebrations."
